Marriage row: Faisalabad girl killed in bid to placate father, uncle

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was killed when she was trying to placate her father and paternal uncle during a scuffle erupted over her marriage proposal in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the scuffle erupted between Basheer and his brother-in-law Master Aslam when the former refused a marriage proposal of latter’s son. After a verbal brawl, Basheer attacked his son-in-law with an axe in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad.

The teenage girl sustained multiple axe wounds when she was trying to pacify her father and uncle. She succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital. Master Aslam also received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and took Basheer into custody. The police registered as case and launched investigations into the incident.

Earlier on June 9, in a gruesome murder, a 24-year-old young girl had been strangled to death by her own mother and brother in the name of honour in Gujranwala.

According to the police, the young girl, Aqsa, had wanted to marry a man of her choice against the wishes of her family. Her mother and brother had strangled her to death and told the people that she was killed during a robbery at their house.

