LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said an air ambulance will arrive in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) to take former prime minister Nawaz Sharif out of the country for treatment.

Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement said, doctors, have advised immediate shifting of Nawaz Sharif, as it is beneficial for his treatment.”Former premier’s health is deteriorating with every passing day.”

She added that the doctors will use steroids and other medicines to ensure that the former prime minister’s platelets are up to the levels that are required for traveling.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the biggest challenge that the doctors will face abroad will be in identifying the diagnosis and determining the reason behind the low platelet counts of the former premier.

Read more: Dr Adnan to brief cabinet committee on Nawaz health

Earlier, NAB passed the buck of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on to the federal government.

In a rejoinder to the Ministry of Interior’s letter regarding a PML-N plea for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list, the bureau demanded that the federal government decide the matter itself.

The PML-N supremo was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

Comments

comments