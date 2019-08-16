‘There is martial law in occupied Kashmir’, says US diplomat

WASHINGTON: The former assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, Richard Boucher, called out the Indian government for its ‘worst’ actions in occupied Kashmir.

The United States diplomat said there is martial law in occupied Kashmir and all steps, taken by the Indian government, are in violation of human rights.

Boucher said India tried to rescind the autonomous state plan. He added that “India attempted to erase history by its acts.”

The former US official further said, “Now, India cannot blame Pakistan for terrorism.”

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been under a curfew since August 5, when India´s Hindu-majority government abolished years of its autonomy and gave full control to New Delhi.

The occupation authorities are keeping internet and telephone links suspended and snapped television to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

People are deprived of essential commodities like baby food and life-saving medicines and no access is given to patients to hospitals and the territory is giving the picture of a humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of Kashmiri political leaders and activists have been put in jails or detained at undisclosed places.

