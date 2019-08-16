UNSC to hold emergency session on Kashmir issue today

NEW YORK: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (today) to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will discuss the Kashmir dispute under agenda item Pakistan-India question.

Experts deem this development as a big success for Kashmir and Pakistan as this debate is taking place after many decades.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to the president of the Security Council, requesting to convene a meeting on Kashmir dispute.

In the letter to the UN, Pakistan denounced recent aggressive actions by India, saying the country “willfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The letter said that Pakistan will not provoke a conflict. But India should not mistake our restraint for weakness.

“If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defense, with all its capabilities.”

India’s BJP government abolished the autonomous status of the occupied Kashmir territory through a rushed presidential decree.

Since then, telephone lines, internet and television networks have been blocked in the occupied region and there are restrictions on movement and assembly.

