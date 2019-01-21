What is German ambassador Kobler up to at Islamabad Post Office?

Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, who is known for his vibrant social media presence and his love for all the beautiful things Pakistan has to offer, has once again given a positive message that is sure to inspire many in and out of Pakistan.

The envoy paid a surprise visit to the General Post Office (GPO) in Islamabad to send a gift to his family in Berlin.

Mr Kobler later tweeted about it on his personal account. expressing his happiness over improvement in Pakistan Post service, in English and Urdu.

“great to hear that Pakistan Post has become reliable & delivers fast now. so just sent a small gift to my family in Berlin. thank you for the service and friendly staff at the post office”, he wrote, tagging Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

Pakistan Post is engaged in efforts to bring itself on par with private courier companies that remain top choice of customers in need of quick delivery.

In recent months, the federal government has introduced several new services including ‘One Day Courier Delivery System’, which promises to deliver domestic mail within 24 hours.

Earlier in January, the government also launched ‘export parcel service’. According to the government, the parcel to foreign countries will be delivered in 72 hours and charges for the delivery will be five per cent lesser than other private companies in the business.

In the first phase, the parcels will be delivered to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Australia, Japan and Britain, while in the second phase, parcels will be dispatched to other countries with the third party service.

