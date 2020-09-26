Marwah rape-murder: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in Karachi on Saturday sent two key suspects in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old Marwah to jail on judicial remand.

Suspects Abdullah and Faiz have confessed to having committed the felony. The investigation officer informed the judge that the name of suspect Nawaz was dropped from the case after police couldn’t find any evidence showing his involvement in the heinous crime.

Marwah was found raped and murdered on Sept 6, two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area . Police said the girl’s body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot.

On September 20, the DNA of both suspects Faizan and Abdullah matched with samples collected from the victim’s body. The police investigators have confirmed that DNAs of both Faizan and Abdullah were matched with the victim’s sample in the rape and murder case. The investigators said the minor girl had died while being raped by ‘drunk’ suspects. They added that the suspect Nawaz was not found guilty in the incident.

