Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto hold one-on-one meeting

GILGIT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a one-on-one meeting today (Wednesday) in Gilgit Baltistan, ARY News reported.

Both leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country. The one-on-one meeting was followed by a delegation-level meeting between PPP and PML-N party leaders.

The PPP delegation includes Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and President PPP Gilgit Baltistan Amjad Hussain.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was accompanied by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, former GB chief minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto are in Gilgit Baltistan and running the election campaigns for upcoming GB polls to be held on November 15.

