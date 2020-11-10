PML-N suffers setback in GB as former minister joins PTI

GILGIT: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has suffered a major setback as its former provincial minister Major (Retd) Muhammad Amin along with his companions joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The major opposition party suffered a big blow during the presence of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region who is leading campaign ahead of November 15 elections.

Major (Retd) Muhammad Amin held an important meeting with the PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Amina Ansari, the candidate for GB Legislative Assembly.

Read: Another senior PML-N leader speaks up against Nawaz Sharif’s narrative

Muhammad Amin announced his support to the PTI candidate Amina Ansari during the GB elections. He said in a statement that he has decided to join PTI along with his companions.

On the occasion, Saifullah Khan Niazi said that November 15 is a historic day in term of GB election and those deprived of the region from their due rights will be held accountable through vote power.

Earlier on November 8, after senior PML-N politicians Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri ended their long association with the party, more PML-N Balochistan office bearers had announced to leave the party.

Read: ‘JUI-F played role in toppling PML-N’s Balochistan govt’

According to details, various PML-N Makran Division officials including Youth Wing Divisional President Muhammad Bizenjo had resigned from party membership. The PML-N Gwadar district president has also announced separation from the party.

Furthermore, PML-N’s vice president from Balochistan, Nawab Shambezai, also left the party following the resignation of party president Abdul Qadir Baloch and senior party leader Sanaullah Zehri.

It is pertinent to mention here that former chief minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri had also announced to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

Comments

comments