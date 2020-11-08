Huge blow for PML-N as more Balochistan office-bearers leave party

QUETTA: After senior PML-N politicians Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri ended their long association with the party, more PML-N Balochistan office bearers on Sunday announced to leave the party, ARY News reported.

According to details, various PML-N Makran Division officials including Youth Wing Divisional President Muhammad Bizenjo have resigned from party membership. The PML-N Gwadar district president has also announced separation from the party.

Furthermore, PML-N’s vice president from Balochistan, Nawab Shambezai, also left the party following the resignation of party president Abdul Qadir Baloch and senior party leader Sanaullah Zehri.

It is pertinent to mention here that Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri yesterday announced to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

“I challenge PML-N to secure the win on even a single seat from Balochistan now,” he said during an event while flanked by another former PML-N stalwart Abdul Qadir Baloch, who left the party recently.

PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 also announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

