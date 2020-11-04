Another senior PML-N leader speaks up against Nawaz Sharif’s narrative  

PESHAWAR: Another top leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Intekhab Chamkani, has raised his voice against the narrative of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

“We are born as PML-N supporters,” he said during a presser but asked the party leadership to strengthen the institutions owing to the problems faced by them from internal and external forces.

He said that the PML-N leadership should not give statements regarding the integrity and existence of the country.

“The recent narrative is the negation of the Muslim League’s ideology,” the PML-N leader said blaming that Indian was taking advantage of such remarks from the top party leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that the speeches from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif against state institutions from London have not gone down well with the party leaders in the country, who had openly opposed the narrative peddled from the top party leaders.

PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

While rejecting that his decision has anything to do with not inviting Sanaullah Zehri at the PDM rally in Quetta, Abdul Qadir Baloch said that although, it was a matter of difference with the party, however, it was not an issue that could not be sorted out.

“I have remained a soldier and could not tolerate such remarks from the PML-N leadership against the armed forces,” he said.

