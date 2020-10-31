Another PML-N MPA rejects Nawaz Sharif’s narrative

LAHORE: Another lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Jahangir Khanzada, has condemned the narrative of the political party’s supremo for targeting national institutions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference here in Lahore, the MPA said that all institutions are respectable and no one has the right to speak against state institutions.

“All state institutions are respectable and no would be allowed to give statements against institutions. I cannot support the narrative of a person who is targeting our armed forces,” said PML-N MPA.

The former provincial minister said that country will become stronger if institutions became strong. The MPA said that nation stands by armed forces.

The PML-N MPA and former provincial minister was re-elected to Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of PML-N from Constituency PP-2 (Attock-II) in 2018 general election.

Earlier today, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, a leader of the JUI-F part of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), not only strongly condemned the statement but termed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “aasteen ka saanp” (snake in the grass).

Those who bring such people to power are equally responsible, he thundered. There is a limit to everything, he said, referring to the PML-N supremo’s critique of state institutions.

