Estranged PML-N MPA says ‘cannot support Nawaz Sharif’s narrative’

The estranged lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, has slammed Nawaz Sharif and said that he cannot support the narrative of the political party’s supremo for targeting national institutions, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri had faced the consequences of opposing the Nawaz Sharif’s criticism against the national institutions after being suspended from the political party.

While addressing a press conference today, Sharaqpuri said that they will continue to serve the country as Pakistanis.

“I had contested election of the National Assembly’s seat with Nawaz Sharif during Pervez Musharraf’s era. I was questioned about my opinion over the recent speech of Nawaz Sharif. To this. I have replied that his statements led by emotions.”

The Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab revealed that he was offered for a senior party position in the province, however, he rejected the offer for endorsing the stance of PML-N supremo.

“We should discuss the political matter but launching criticism against a national institution is not in the national interest. Nobody should be given any chance to make fun of our country.”

He clarified that he has no personal difference with Nawaz Sharif but he could not endorse such stances to target national institutions.

Sharaqpuri added that the address of Nawaz Sharif in the all parties conference (APC) will be misused by India’s Modi-led lobby.

“Our Quaid must not deliver such statement. I have not been suspended nor sent any show-cause notice. If I receive any show-cause notice, then I will definitely respond to it as it is my party. I will definitely excuse [before the party leadership] if I have done something wrong.”

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) had suspended the party membership of one of their Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) on the premise that he rejected the party supremo’s narrative.

MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, on the grounds that he denied the stance taken by PMLN founder and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had to yield his party membership after irate party leadership disavowed him.

It is yet to be seen whether the party demands his resignation from his provincial assembly membership and that how Sharaqpuri responds to that.

However, it had been reported that party management has called on him to submit his written response to explain his act within seven days. Senior party leader Uzma Bukhari told media that if MPA Sharaqpuri fails to furnish his response within seven days, the party will move election commission to suspend his party membership officially.

MPA Sharaqpuri from PP-139 constituency, who rose from Sheikhupura city of Punjab recently refused to toe the line of Nawaz Sharif and rejected latter’s narrative and asserted that a number of party leaders opposed what Sharif and Maryam Nawaz stood for.

Sharaqpuri noted that Nawaz Sharif ought to avoid making hateful remarks against state institution and shared that such stances were not at all in line with the national interests. He suggested his leadership that Nawaz and Maryam need to reconsider their approach.

