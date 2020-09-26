LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) suspended the party membership of one of their Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) on the premise that he rejected the party supremo’s narrative, ARY News reported on Saturday

MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, on the grounds that he denied the stance taken by PMLN founder and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had to yield his party membership after irate party leadership disavowed him.

It is yet to be seen whether the party demands his resignation from his provincial assembly membership and that how Sharaqpuri responds to that.

However, it has been reported that party management has called on him to submit his written response to explain his act within seven days. Senior party leader Uzma Bukhari told media that if MPA Sharaqpuri fails to furnish his response within seven days, the party will move election commission to suspend his party membership officially.

MPA Sharaqpuri, who rose from Sheikhupura City of Punjab recently refused to toe the line of Nawaz Sharif and rejected latter’s narrative and asserted that a number of party leaders opposed what Sharif and Maryam Nawaz stood for.

Sharaqpuri noted that Nawaz Sharif ought to avoid making hateful remarks against state institution and shared that such stances were not at all in line with the national interests. He suggested his leadership that Nawaz and Maryam need to reconsider their approach.

