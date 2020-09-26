JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacts Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the telephonic conversion, both leaders discuss the political situation of the country and the upcoming protest movement by opposition parties.

The two leaders also discussed an action plan for countrywide protests, situation after the All-Parties Conference, and leadership of new alliance ‘Pakistan Democratic Movement’ (PDM).

Sources informed ARY News that the meeting discussed the formation of a committee regarding resignation from assemblies by opposition lawmakers.

It is pertinent here that the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

A 26-point resolution passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country

