Maryam, Bilawal met on ‘Father’s Day’ to save their fathers: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif met on ‘Father’s Day’ to save their fathers from mega corruption cases, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Firdous said that Benazir Bhutto’s soul would be in pain today as her successor went to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umra to conceal his father’s corruption.

Criticizing the duo, she said that those who were born with a gold spoon in their mouths were talking about inflation and peoples’ problems.

Dr Firdous said that both’s father were on their right places for their bad deeds. She further said that the apex court had disqualified Maryam Nawaz from politics.

Dr Firdous said that Bilawal spoke in the press conference what ‘Raja Kumari’ dictated him during the meeting.

Read More: Bilawal, Maryam resolve not to let budget be passed in Parliament

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif had agreed not to let the federal budget-2019-20 be passed in the Parliament.

During the one-on-one meeting at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umra, both the leaders had decided to launch a decisive movement against the government inside and outside the parliament, the sources had added.

They were of the view that the ‘anti-people’ budget should not be passed in the assembly at all costs, the sources had said and added that the two leaders had concurred that the current government should not be tolerated any more.

