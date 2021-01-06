Maryam, Bilawal to visit Hazara protesters in Quetta tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Quetta tomorrow to offer condolences with the Hazara community over their loss, ARY News reported.

According to Bilawal House sources, the PPP chairman will visit the protest camp of Hazara families.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Maryam Nawaz will also visit Quetta tomorrow where she will meet with protesting Hazara community members.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said that she will visit Quetta tomorrow on the directions of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and urge members of the Hazara community to bury the coal miners that were killed in a brutal attack in Balochistan’s Machh.

میں اپنے والد محمد نواز شریف کی ہدایت پر انشاء اللہ کل یہ التجا لے کر اپنی بہنوں اور بھائیوں کے پاس جا رہی ہوں کہ وہ اپنے پیاروں کی میتیں اللہ کے حوالے کردیں۔ مجھے یقین ہے وہ اپنی بیٹی کی درخواست رد نہیں کریں گے۔ 2/2 https://t.co/dPGQWKhotL — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 6, 2021

The community continued a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with the coffins of miners for the fourth consecutive day today, refusing to end the protest and bury their loved ones until their demands are met.

The protesters have been demanding that the premier visit Quetta.

Read More: ‘PM Imran Khan may visit Quetta tonight’

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Tweet today assured the bereaved families that he will soon visit Quetta to offer condolences personally over their loss.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “I want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cogniscant of their suffering & their demands.”

Comments

comments