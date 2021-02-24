Maryam urges ECP to hold re-election in NA-75    

WAZIRABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaza on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take strict action against “stealing” of votes during the recent by-poll in NA-75 concurrency, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Wazirabad, Maryam Nawaza urged the ECP to take bold steps and expos the elements involved in the alleged poll rigging. She demanded of the ECP to conduct re-election in the entire concurrency to restore its credibility.

Terming the recent by-polls referendum against “thieves”, the PML-N leader said that now all eyes were on ECP.

Talking about the Broadsheet case, Maryam claimed that the government got more than it had bargained for in its bid to recover assets from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Opposing the open balloting in the Senate election, the PML-N leader said ” The government cannot amend the Senate elections law, only the Parliament has the power to amend it”.

Read More: NA-75 by-election: PM advises PTI candidate to seek re-poll in 20 Daska polling stations

Earlier on February 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate of NA-75 to ask for re-polling in 20 polling stations of the Daska constituency.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister had said that “opposition is crying hoarse over in the by-elections in the Daska constituency” and added that he had always struggled for fair and free elections.

