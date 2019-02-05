Nawaz doesn’t want to stay in hospital, wants to go back to jail: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Tuesday that her ailing father doesn’t want to stay in hospital for treatment, ARY News reported.

“Nawaz Sharif doesn’t want to stay in hospital and wants to go back to jail,” she said while speaking to reporters at the Services Hospital, Lahore where the three-time prime minister is currently being treated.

Maryam was responding to questions put to her by the journalists during her visit to the hospital.

Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital, Lahore from the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Feb 2 amid high security. He was hospitalised on the recommendations of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

Read More: Test report shows Sharif did not suffer a cardiac stroke: sources

The medical board had sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.

Yesterday, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan said Nawaz Sharif had been given complete protocol [in his detention]

He said Sharif’s medical report would soon come out and it had no serious indicators regarding his health. “Only a stone is detected in his kidney,” he added.

