Not Shehbaz but Maryam is leading PML-N, says Samsam Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari has said Maryam Nawaz is leading the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), not Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Cold war is going on in PML-N over the reins of the party leadership”, Bukhari said in his statement.

Commenting on the recent All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition, the minister said the agenda of it was personal not for the sake of masses.

People are very much aware why hue and cries are being made, accountability process to continue without any discrimination, he continued.

He said Pakistan debts rapidly increased in the last 10 years, facts behind this will be revealed by the inquiry commission.

Bukhari said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have become hand in gloves under the name of democracy.

Samsam Bukhari said Maulana Fazalur Rehman wants to remain in the limelight, he is feeling the pain of not being in the National Assembly.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maraym Nawaz had rejected the rumors of differences among the Sharif family.

“My press conference was taken out of context, Sharif family is united and there are no differences,” said PML-N leader in a statement.

