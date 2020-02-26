LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking abroad travel on March 11

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) on March 11, ARY NEWS reported.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked the court to return her passport and allow her to travel abroad. The court has summoned the attorney general of Pakistan in the scheduled proceedings for providing assistance in the case.

Maryam Nawaz through her counsel pleaded with the court that her father was critically ill and she wanted to remain on his side during treatment at a London hospital.

Earlier on February 18, the Lahore High Court sought reply from NAB and adjourned the hearing of a plea submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

The high court resumed the hearing on the plea where Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer appeared to continue arguments.

During the hearing, Maryam’s lawyer in his arguments told LHC judge that court had already granted bail to PML-N leader in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and suspended her sentence in Avenfiled case.

Read More: PMLN’s Uzma Bukhari reveals remedy to Nawaz Sharif’s critical health

“Maryam should be allowed to travel abroad,” said Maryam’s counsel and requested court to make former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports as part of ECL case.

At which, the LHC has sought an answer from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a request of Maryam Nawaz for making Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports as part of the ECL plea case. The court then adjourned the hearing till February 25.

Comments

comments