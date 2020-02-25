PMLN’s Uzma Bukhari reveals remedy to Nawaz Sharif’s critical health

LAHORE: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Uzma Bukhari on Tuesday revealed the remedy to the critically ill Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s persistent ailment, ARY News reported.

The politician claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter is the remedy to her father’s life-threatening disease.

Read More: PML-N resents govt decision to deny Nawaz bail extension

In a statement, Uzma Bukhari said that daughter of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s presence by the bedside of her father is the remedy that would cure the PMLN supremo of his health troubles.

She also added that pygmies are embroiled in playing politics over serious health concerns of Mian Nawaz Sharif and are failing to understand the seriousness of the matter.

Uzma Bukhari also claimed that those denying bail extension to the former premier and declaring him an absconder are spitting up at the sky which will eventually fall on their face.

Read More: Inclusive, conclusive, attested, verified reports of Nawaz Sharif were submitted: Dr…

Personal physician of the ailing former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter earlier in the day claiming foul play on the decision made in relevance to the former premier’s bail extension.

Dr Adnan in a series of tweets claimed that he and his patient who faces life and death circumstances have time and again provided all required documents to the government of Punjab and the High Court.

Comments

comments