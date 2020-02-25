ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb took to Twitter on Tuesday to denounce the Punjab government’s decision to reject a request by former premier Nawaz Sharif for extention in his stay in London for medical treatment.

In a series of tweets, she said the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted the PML-N supreme leader permission to travel abroad for treatment.

She added the former premier’s medical reports were submitted to the government as per the directives of the court and all legal requirements in this regard were fulfilled.

Ms Aurangzeb alleged “Imran-mafia” put pressure on the Punjab government to deny Nawaz Sharif extension in his bail.

She said the ailing former premier will soon return from abroad after getting better.

Earlier today, the Punjab government rejected the request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for extension in the bail plea.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, announced not to accept Nawaz’s plea for extension in bail.

Basharat said that Nawaz has been given 16 weeks to seek treatment in London, yet he was never admitted in a hospital.

