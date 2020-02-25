Inclusive, conclusive, attested, verified reports of Nawaz Sharif were submitted: Dr Adnan

LONDON: Personal physician of the ailing former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter on Tuesday claiming foul play on the decision made prior on the former premier’s bail extension, ARY News reported.

Dr Adnan in a series of tweets claimed that he and his patient who faces life and death circumstances have time and again provided all required documents to the government of Punjab and the High Court.

The physician insinuated that the decision made of denying bail extension to Nawaz Sharif seemed to be ill-willed.

He tweeted: “Former PM #NawazSharif through legal counsel & myself submitted time & again all relevant & concerned medical documents to Govt of Punjab & Honourable High Court. Medical reports were all-inclusive & conclusive formally notarised, attested & verified.”

In an accompanying tweet, he claimed: “Unfortunately the Govt of Punjab unilaterally took a decision which has no basis, logic or sound reasoning. Even worse, through aides, the government is conveying false & baseless information via media. This is worse kind of political victimisation!”

Earlier today, the Punjab government rejected the request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for extension in the bail plea.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, announced not to accept Nawaz’s plea for extension in bail.

Basharat said that Nawaz was given 16 weeks to seek treatment in London, yet he was never admitted in a hospital.

