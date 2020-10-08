LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that opposition has started working to fool the masses, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Terming the appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a shocking move, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, said that how can a person, who failed to even win in elections, is now leading the opposition.

The provincial minister also claimed that JUI-F chief helped in clearing the way for Nawaz’s travel abroad by his Azadi March. Now let’s see the outcome of new ‘Maulana-PML-M nexus’, he said.

Read more: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan demands Nawaz Sharif’s trial under treason charges

He said that opposition parties cannot cause any harm to the incumbent government as Prime Minister Imran Khan has the full support of the masses and he is taking the country in the right direction.

He also criticized Maryam Nawaz and said that ‘M-league’ is completely independent in ruining the party in absence of ‘N-league’ and ‘S-league’.

Decisions of Begum Safdar Awan have always caused problems for PML-N, he added.

