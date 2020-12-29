Release Asif or regret consequences, Maryam Nawaz threatens govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz threatened the government of befitting the response for ‘kidnapping’ party lawmaker Khawaja Asif earlier Tuesday if he is not released shortly, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz was talking to media following Asif’s arrest made by NAB in ‘assets beyond means’ case over which the watchdog said earlier he could not convince the investigation committee on how he possessed wealth beyond his income.

Government is visibly fraught with distress over Pakistan Democratic Movement, said Maryam, adding that now it is going for desperate measures.

Asif’s arrest goes on to show how anxious the government has become as it reckoned the power of PDM, said Maryam Nawaz.

Asif has told NAB to do whatever it could do as he and the party are ready for whatever the consequences may be, she said.

Even the courts have often acknowledged and admitted that NAB has become a tool of political engineering in Pakistan, she said, and claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using the accountability bureau for political vengeance.

She said Asif is not arrested but is kidnapped and that NAB detained him without any case on the behest of Imran Khan.

READ MORE: NAB arrests PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif in ‘assets beyond means’ case

It may be noted that earlier today PML-N’s Asif was detained by NAB for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

NAB has confirmed the development of arresting Khawaja Asif earlier today in the case of assets beyond means case.

Comments

comments