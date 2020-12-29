NAB arrests PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif in ‘assets beyond means’ case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been reportedly detained Tuesday by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income, ARY News learned.

NAB has confirmed the development of arresting Khawaja Asif earlier today in the case of assets beyond means case.

Asif was present at another PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal’s residence for a huddle that was scheduled shortly following Pakistan Peoples Party session earlier today.

The accountability watchdog claimed that Asif could not furnish a satisfactory response on his possession of assets amounting to Rs260 million.

NAB said it will present Asif tomorrow before the court to plea a transit remand to take him to Lahore chapter of the bureau.

It has now been confirmed by NAB that the arrest was sanctioned by Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal himself after he could not convince the three-member committee of NAB investigation on how he made assets that do not conform to his means of earning.

Asif, according to ARY sources, was arrested as soon as he left Iqbal’s place following a party leadership huddle which was attended by Maryam Nawaz Sharif as well.

It may be noted that earlier today, the federal minister for information Shibli Faraz said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been reduced to wreckage themselves, and thus they cannot come close to toppling the incumbent government.

The bubble of en masse resignations and vandalism has burst and the hype of PDM has fizzled out, Shibli Faraz said today.

The federal minister also noted in the backdrop of EU Disinfolab that India wants to destabilize Pakistan and the opposition parties, either deliberately or naively, playing right into their hands.

