PDM being complicit in anti-Pakistan designs, claims information minister

KARACHI: The federal minister for information Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been reduced to wreckage themselves and thus they cannot come close to toppling the incumbent government, ARY New reported.

The bubble of en masse resignations and vandalism has burst and the hype of PDM has fizzled out, Shibli Faraz said today.

The federal minister also noted in the backdrop of EU Disinfolab that India wants to destabilize Pakistan and the opposition parties, either deliberately or naively, playing right into their hands.

We are keeping a close eye on people who might be associated with Hussain Haqqani as we have gathered some reports that suggest this.

What Mufti Kifayat Ullah said is awful and it’s only pleasing our archrival India, he said.

When you seek to destabilize a country, you start with spewing hate against their defense forces and that is exactly what India and our other enemies seek to do, Faraz added.

READ ALSO: PM Imran Khan summons meeting to take action against foreign-funded NGOs

He said the enemy wants to weaken our institutions so our country can start to implode, and those who are being complicit in this conspiracy are actually responsible for any damage caused in the course.

Only recently, he said, at least seven armed personnel were martyred in Balochistan but PDM did not utter a word to honor them in their political rallies.

PDM has been rendered weak and feeble and many parties associated with them have begun opposing their narrative.

Comments

comments