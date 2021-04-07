LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) petition seeking cancellation of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the case. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter submitted her response to the national graft buster’s plea.

Also Read: LHC seeks Maryam’s reply in her bail cancellation plea

A NAB prosecutor requested the bench to gave him some time to go through her response and file a rejoinder. Granting his request, the court adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

In her six-page reply, the PML-N vice president stated that the NAB summoned her for questioning in the case after a gap of 14 months. She alleged that NAB actions are aimed at stifling opposition leaders’ voice.

Also Read: No plan to go abroad for treatment, says Maryam Nawaz

She claimed that the corruption watchdog has turned into an institution of political engineering and its chairman the government’s spokesperson. She said the LHC granted her bail on merit and requested the court to throw out the NAB plea seeking cancellation of the bail.

Comments

comments