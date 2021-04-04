No plan to go abroad for treatment, says Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the perception that she wanted to go abroad for treatment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday categorically said that she was not going anywhere, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Maryam Nawaz rejected as fake news the reports in local media claiming she wanted to leave the country for treatment. She blamed the government for staging a drama to send her abroad.

ان سے کہا کس نے ہے نام نکالنے کو؟ اگر یہ مجھے زبردستی باہر بھجوانے کے لئے ڈرامہ رچانا چاہ رہے ہیں تو ایک بار پھر کان کھول کر سن لیں، نا صرف یہ کہ میں کہیں نہیں جا رہی بلکہ اس جعلی اور ووٹ چور وزیر اعظم جس کو میں مانتی ہی نہیں، اس سے کسی قسم کی درخواست کرنے کا سوچنا بھی گناہ ہے۔ https://t.co/lsLPQdwXyz — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 4, 2021

She wrote, “Who asked them to remove my name from the no-fly list?” The PML-N leader said that she could not even think of seeking any kind of permission from the incumbent government.

Read More: PM Khan refused to remove Maryam’s name from ECL: Rasheed

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan categorically refused to remove Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Discussed Maryam’s ECL issue with PM Imran, but he refused to strike down her name from the list,” Sheikh Rasheed had said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He had also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interaction with the general masses via telephone.

Comments

comments