Maryam Nawaz booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs in Lahore

LAHORE: A case on Friday has been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during yesterday’s rally in Lahore ahead of December 13 public gathering.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz and dozens of PML-N workers and leaders have been nominated in a case registered at Mazang Police Station.

The provisions regarding violation of SOPs and holding provocative speeches have been included in the case which was registered on the complaint of Patwari Shahnawaz.

Owing to COVID concern, the Punjab Health Department on November 20, had banned big public gatherings allowing only up to 300 people with Covid SOPs in place.

Earlier, Police had registered a separate case against Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and activists for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19.

As per details, the police booked PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, MNA, Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar and others at the Shahdira Police Station.

Comments

comments