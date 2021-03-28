LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is not feeling well and has canceled all her scheduled political activities, spokesperson of the party said on Sunday.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, said that Maryam Nawaz is having fever and sore throat. The PML-N leader has also been tested for the coronavirus, the spokesperson said and added that despite health issues, Maryam appeared before the Lahore High Court.

Doctors have advised Maryam Nawaz to take rest, Aurangzeb added.

On March 25, the National Accountability Bureau postponed Maryam’s hearing over coronavirus concerns.

After a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government has registered first case in Lahore over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPS).

A resident, named Muhammad Javed, was booked at PS Islampura for not wearing facemask, which has been declared mandatory by the government after the COVID surge.

