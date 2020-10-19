Maryam Nawaz decides not to file bail petition: PML-N lawyers

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has decided not to file bail petition after being nominated in the case related to violating sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, ARY News reported.

According to the lawyers of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz has termed the FIR registered against the party leaders as fake and demanded to take it back.

This is the fake and bogus case, the lawyers alleged and added that only custodian of the Quaid’s mausoleum can become complainant in the case.

They alleged that Sindh police was forced to arrest Safdar Awan. Maryam Nawaz is ready to be arrested in the case, the lawyers added.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Earlier on Monday morning, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan was taken into custody by Sindh police in the case.

Read more: Police arrest Safdar Awan over violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government has no role in his arrest.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s tweet in which she said police barged in her hotel room and arrested her husband, Ghani said: “Whatever Capt Safdar did at Mazar-e-Quaid was uncalled for but the way the police arrested him is condemnable.”

