Police arrest Safdar Awan over violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan has been arrested by Sindh police for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said: Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan and the party workers on Sunday violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum.

According to the details, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made PML-N workers raised political slogans when his wife Maryam Nawaz reached at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

