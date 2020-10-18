Maryam Nawaz’s husband makes PML-N workers raise political slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and the party workers on Sunday violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam Nawaz reached at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pertaining to mention here that the mausoleum’s administration had told the PML-N leadership that only six vehicles will be allowed to enter the premises of the mausoleum along with the Maryam Nawaz but she took a large number of party activists along with her. The party workers misbehaved with the security guards at the main gate of the mausoleum when they tried to stop the extra vehicles of the procession.

Later, Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Ali Akbar Gujjar and Maryam Aurangzeb accompanied by a large number of the party workers entered the mausoleum.

Read More: No one to buy pro-India narrative of Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

As soon as the fateha offered, Muhammad Safdar started chanting slogans inside the mausoleum of the father of the nation.

Lashing out at the leadership of PML-N over the incident, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the leaders were following the agenda of the Indian government. He maintained that the entire nation was grieved over the incident and criticizing the PML-N leaders.

Chohan said that the incident exposed the real face of PML-N’s leadership before the nation and added that the leaders have nothing to do with the Quaid’s vision, his school of thought and the mausoleum.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also criticized Maryam Nawaz over the violation of the sanctity of the mausoleum.

لکھ دی ۔۔۔ یہ بی بی جہاں بھی گئی اس نے ضابطے اور قوانین اور سماجی اقدار کی پامالی ہی کی۔ کیا کبھی بابائے قوم کے مزار پر ایسی سستی اور بدتمیز حرکتیں پہلے ہوئیں۔ واقعی ان بچوں نے ایک پیسہ حلال کا نہیں کمایا اور اب یہ ہر چیز کی دھجیاں اڑاتے پھر رہے ہیں۔ شرمناک افسوسناک pic.twitter.com/r69tWYBm4j — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 18, 2020

Comments

comments