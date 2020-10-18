No one to buy pro-India narrative of Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday termed the opposition’s public gathering under the banner of PDM as a criminal act and grave violation of coronavirus SOPs, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser alongside Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi, he said that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and a prisoner when he left the country to seek medical treatment. “He is now hiding in London and launching attacks on national institutes.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He asked as to why Nawaz did not call for supremacy of law when he came to power using General Jillani and ruled Punjab using General Ziaul Haq.

“Nawaz Sharif held protest across the province after being convicted but even two months before, his emissaries were seeking NROs,” the federal minister said adding that he was himself present during meeting where NROs were sought for the PML-N leadership.

He said that Nawaz Sharif sent an emissary to the army chief weeks back and now the person is claiming that he went to meet his old friend to play Ludo. “Nawaz Sharif your emissary went again to play Ludo with the army chief,” he said.

“Nawaz’s emissary went to bargain a political deal for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” Asad Umar said while terming it the two-faced policy of the PML-N supremo and said that he should shed light on it before masses.

Read More: Opposition running ‘save corruption movement’: Ali Zaidi

The PTI leader lamented that the PML-N supremo has always criticized those institutions which refused to accept pressures from him. “He even did not spare the NAB chairman appointed by him,” Asad Umar said adding that neither institutions would obey him nor his threats would serve his cause.

He said that no one would buy the pro-India narrative of the PML-N leader and asked as to why he never mentioned Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav in his speeches. He, however, said that they do not believe in labelling the political leaders as traitors.

He blamed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz want to overturn the entire system at any cost. “Nawaz now fears that party leadership would go in the hands of Shehbaz Sharif and will further be succeded by Hamza Shehbaz,” he said.

Comments

comments