Opposition running ‘save corruption movement’: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday accused the joint opposition of running a ‘save corruption movement’, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons, Ali Haider Zaidi said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) brought the country to the brink of disaster due to their mega corruption but whenever someone asked them about corruption, they said that the democracy was in danger.

He maintained that PML-N and PPP did nothing for the masses. The minister said that PPP had been ruling Sindh for over 12 years but it could not provide even potable water to the masses.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz had said the opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only busy in holding shows which had no direction and no plan.

In his tweet, Shibli Faraz had said opposition parties had nothing to do with the issues of general masses as they were busy in crying over their personal interests.

He had further suggested PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address the Karachi rally before the participants left the venue.

