Maryam Nawaz files bail petition in Lahore High Court

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has filed bail petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

PML-N vice president has been in jail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Maryam in her petition requested to the Lahore High Court for bail referring serious illness of her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, after initial hearing of the petition issued notice to NAB for it reply and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz along with the NAB team reached Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail and met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the Punjab government granted permission.

She had fallen sick while meeting her father at hospital and was admitted to the same medical facility.

Maryam was shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital today after her health got better.

