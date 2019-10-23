Maryam Nawaz admitted to hospital after her health deteriorates: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, who reached Services Hospital in Lahore to meet her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, has been admitted to the same hospital after her health deteriorated, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz along with the NAB team reached Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail and met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the Punjab government allowed permission.

As per details, doctors at Services Hospital will conduct several medical tests of PML-N leader Maryam.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to meet her father Nawaz Sharif in the hospital.

“Let Maryam Nawaz meet her ailing father in the jail, PM Imran Khan had asked CM Buzdar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that former premier Nawaz Sharif should get ‘best’ medical treatment as per his family’s choice.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Twitter. She wrote PM Khan has sought details of Nawaz Sharif’s health condition from Punjab government.

He has instructed concerned officials to provide the best medical facilities to the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as per his family’s will, Awan said.

PM Khan also expressed wishes and prayed for Nawaz’s health, the premier’s assistant added.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

