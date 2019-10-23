Maryam Nawaz’s judicial remand extended till Oct 25

LAHORE: An accountability court extended the judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz until October 25 in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mill case.

The National Accountability Bureau officials presented Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas, who is co-accused in the case, before the court on Wednesday as their previous judicial remand was expired today.

The accountability judge extended their remand until October 25.

Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mariyum Aurangzaib and other Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders and workers were present inside the court premises.

During the last hearing, Accountability Judge Jawwad-ul-Hasan Chaudhry expressed displeasure over people taking selfies with Maryam Nawaz inside the courtroom. He ordered everyone to switch off their phones.

Later, Maryam’s legal counsels sought permission to meet her in the court’s side room, to which, the accountability judge asked the lawyers to ensure the presence of no irrelevant person during the meeting. However, irrelevant persons did make their way to the meeting between Maryam and her lawyers. Judge Jawwad-ul-Hasan Chaudhry was extremely furious over the incident.

