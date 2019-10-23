ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Wednesday that former premier Nawaz Sharif should get ‘best’ medical treatment as per his family’s choice.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Twitter. She wrote PM Khan has sought details of Nawaz Sharif’s health condition from Punjab government.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا نواز شریف کو بہترین سے بہترین طبی سہولیات فراہم کرنے کا حکم وزیراعظم عمران خان کا نواز شریف کو بہترین سے بہترین طبی سہولیات فراہم کرنے کا حکم Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

He has instructed concerned officials to provide the best medical facilities to the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as per his family’s will, Awan said.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے محمد نواز شریف کی صحت کے متعلق پنجاب حکومت سے تفصیلات طلب کی ہیں۔متعلقہ حکام کو ہدایت دی ہیں کہ ان کے خاندان کے افراد کی منشاء کے مطابق انھیں علاج معالجے کی بہترین سہولیات فراہم کی جائیں۔وزیراعظم کی ان کی صحت یابی کیلئے دعا اور نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 23, 2019

PM Khan also expressed wishes and prayed for Nawaz’s health, the premier’s assistant added.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader. The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range.

Earlier today, the PML-N supremo was transfused a mega unit of platelets, after which his health condition has been improving rapidly.

According to sources, the number of platelets in the former prime minister’s body increased to 24,900 and his health was stable. The sources said that the platelet level in his body will rise gradually.

