Maryam Nawaz crosses Gujranwala toll plaza without paying tax

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday once again defied the rules as she did not pay the toll tax of her vehicle at the Gujranwala toll plaza, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PML-N leader entered Gujranwala while leading her caravan from Lahore without paying the toll tax.



Other vehicles in the PML-N caravan also followed the footsteps of the party leader Maryam Nawaz as they also crossed the Gujranwala toll plaza without paying a tax.

Besides violating the toll tax rules, the caravan led by Maryam Nawaz was also found violating the COVID-19 SOPs devised by the incumbent government. None of the activists in the rally wore masks.

Meanwhile, authorities have also taken notice of violation of an agreement signed by PML-N leaders with the government after Maryam Nawaz addressed the party workers in Lahore.

According to sources, two PML-N assembly members signed an agreement with the government, assuring that she would only address the gathering in Gujranwala.

Responding to the violations, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that their entire focus is currently on the security of the PDM gathering in Gujranwala and would take notice of the matter later.

Besides PML-N, the other parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties have violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and agreement made with the government for the Gujranwala rally being held here on Friday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other party leaders have violated SOPs by not wearing masks and breached agreement as they addressed people at different locations during the Gujranwala journey.

