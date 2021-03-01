Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz to attend PDM event tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will depart for Islamabad tomorrow to attend an event of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported on Monday.

Hamza Shahbaz will begin his political activities tomorrow after getting released on bail. He is likely to arrive in Islamabad over the invitation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, sources told ARY News.

The Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader will join PDM lawmakers in a dinner event where the opposition alliance will discuss the current political situation.

Read: Maryam unhappy over unopposed Senate elections in Punjab

Moreover, Hamza also initiated contacting PML-N leaders and he is expected to summon a session of the party leaders soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore on February 27 issued released orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

Maryam Nawaz along with PML-N lawmakers will also depart for the federal capital to attend the dinner event of PDM members to be hosted by PPP, sources said, adding that the PML-N vice president will stay in Islamabad till the completion of Senate elections.

In the upcoming event of PDM, the opposition leaders will formulate an election strategy for its joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Upper House polls.

