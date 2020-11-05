SKARDU: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday kicked off the party’s campaign for Gilgit-Baltistan election slated for November 15.

She arrived in Skardu from Islamabad this morning. Addressing a public gathering here, Maryam urged the masses not to vote for people switching parties. “How can those who can’t stand up to pressure and stand for their rights do the same for you,” she questioned, slamming turncoats.

“One who stabs a party in the back doesn’t deserve to be voted for,” she opined.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of granting provisional provincial status to strategically-located GB after the polls, Maryam said the people were well aware of his “fake promise” and will not buy into it.

Referring to the ruling PTI’s election promises, she asked if any youth in GB got employment as pledged by the party before the 2018 elections and whether the government constructed five million low-cost housing units in the country.

Maryam said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got highways and universities built in GB. The people of the region know well that he keeps the promises he makes, she maintained.

The PML-N leader said they respect the Pakistan Army with all their heart.

