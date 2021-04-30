Maryam Nawaz prays for Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid’s health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday prayed for the health of Punjab Health Minister and PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who is leading the fight against COVID-19 in the province while battling cancer, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to convey her wishes, Maryam Nawaz said that her mother-Kulsoom Nawaz- has also faced a similar disease.

ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد کی صحت کے لیے دعا گو ہوں۔ میری والدہ نے اس موذی مرض کا سامنا کیا ہے اور میں جانتی ہوں یہ کتنی تکلیف دے بیماری ہے۔ ڈاکٹر صاحبہ بھی ماں ہیں۔ اللّہ ماؤں کو سلامت رکھے۔ آمین — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 30, 2021



“I know how painful this disease is,” she said added that Dr. Yasmin Rashid was also a mother and prayed for all mothers to remain safe and healthy.

Read More: Yasmin Rashid warns of complete lockdown if COVID-19 SOPs violation continues

Earlier, people took to Twitter to laud Dr Yasmin Rashid, who had been leading the Punjab government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 spread while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The provincial minister took to Twitter to thank for outpouring love from the netizens and said that she was humbled and grateful for all the love and prayers pouring on her timeline.

For all the love and prayers pouring on my Time Line, I am humbled and grateful.

In sha Allah I will continue to fulfil my duties to the best of my abilities.

The turnaround of better public healthcare is already taking place and in sha Allah we will ensure its completion. — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) April 29, 2021



“In sha Allah I will continue to fulfil my duties to the best of my abilities,” she said adding that the turnaround of better public healthcare is already taking place and in sha Allah we will ensure its completion.

Comments

comments