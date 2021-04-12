LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday warned of imposing complete lockdown in Punjab if violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) continue amid the third Covid-19 wave, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that recommendations have been finalised for complete lockdown in eight cities of Punjab including Lahore for 15 days.

She said the death toll and COVID positivity cases ratio is rapidly increasing in Lahore. For many days COVID positivity cases ratio in Lahore is being reported at over 19 per cent, she added.

” The situation of Punjab is different from other provinces.”

According to the recommendations finalised by the health department, all government and private offices will remain close in the areas of lockdown. Shopping malls, restaurants wil also remain close.

Hospitals, medical services, stores will remain open 24/7 in the lockdown areas, while people will only be allowed to move in case of desperate need.

While shops of meat, milk, bakeries, petrol pumps, groceries, general stores, atta chakis, fruits and vegetables will remain open from 9 in the morning till 7pm.

Last, week, the Punjab government had issued special SOPs and guidelines for mosques to be implemented during Ramazan.

As per new SOPs, carpet or rugs would not be spread/laid in Mosques or Imambargahs, prayers will be offered on the bare floors.

