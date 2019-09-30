Maryam Nawaz seeks bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking her bail in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Maryam in her bail plea has pleased the court to approve her bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference, which was used for money laundering, according to the NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested me by violating the law as my all properties and assets are declared, she has stated in her bail plea and claimed that she is being politically victimized.

The PML-N stalwart is currently in the jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

