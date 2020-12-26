PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur Interchange at 4:00 pm today while travelling by road to arrive in Sindh on a two-day tour, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz will address PML-N workers after reaching Sukkur and later she will interact with journalists and address a press conference, sources told ARY News.

The PML-N vice president will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh tomorrow to attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Late on December 27.

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh, earlier this month.

Read: Awan clan of Sargodha part ways with PML-N over Nawaz Sharif, Maryam’s narrative

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz will also hold a meeting at Naudero House on Sunday (tomorrow) and later they will depart for the venue together to attend the Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary event in Larkana, sources added.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has already arrived in Naudero House ahead of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary event. He will stay at Naudero House for three days.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has excused to personally attend the rally in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh despite being invited by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

On behalf of Fazlur Rehman, a five-member delegation including Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal will attend the rally.

