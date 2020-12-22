SARGODHA: Another setback for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as Awan clan of Kot Momin, Sargodha has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after quitting PML-N, over the anti-Pakistan narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

Sargodha is said to be a strong base of the PML-N, but Awan brothery has parted its ways with the PML-N over the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Malik Asif Awan, Malik Zaheer and Malik Mazhar Awan along with a smart number of supporters announced to join PTI.

Addressing on the occasion, District President PTI, Ansar Barl said that Awan clan has left PML-N over the anti-Pakistan narrative. It is pertinent to mention here that, a number of PML-N leaders and supporters have been showing concern over the statements of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, had openly opposed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and had said that he cannot support the narrative of the party chief for targeting national institutions.

Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri had faced the consequences of opposing Nawaz Sharif’s criticism against the national institutions after being suspended from the political party.

He clarified that he has no personal difference with Nawaz Sharif but he could not endorse such stances to target national institutions.

Sharaqpuri added that the address of Nawaz Sharif in the all parties conference (APC) will be misused by India’s Modi-led lobby.

