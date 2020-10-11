Not forming any forward bloc in PML-N, says Jaleel Sharaqpuri

LAHORE: Estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri on Sunday gave an ultimatum to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab leader Rana Sanullah to decide on his insult by party members at the provincial assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

“I will wait for their decision on my insult till tomorrow,” he said adding that his criticism was against the policy of confrontation with the institutions and everything is secondary for him before the country whether it is a political party or a family.

“Do I even not have the right to express my opinion,” said the PML-N lawmaker who was forced out from a PML-N meeting at the Punjab Assembly besides being manhandled by the provincial lawmakers.

“The ones who have themselves change their political loyalties put a lota [vessel] on my head,” he said adding that all those who approached him after the incident have expressed their dismay over the attitude meted out to him.

“Even Nawaz Sharif changed his political loyalties,” he said while denying any bid to make a forward bloc in the PML-N and said that it is not a bloc rather those who had opposed recent statements against state institutions stand with him on the matter.

Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri said that he was awarded the PML-N ticket in the last polls on the recommendation of Nawaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N provincial assembly lawmakers on Friday misbehaved with estranged PML-N MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and placed ‘lota’ on his head.

According to details, the PML-N MPAs misbehaved with their own party leader Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and asked him to leave the assembly’s opposition chamber.

The two PML-N Punjab assembly MPAs Mian Abdul Rauf and Mirza Javed put ‘lota’ on the head of disgruntled PML-N MPA Sharaqpuri and chanted slogans against him.

