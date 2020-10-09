LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial assembly lawmakers on Friday misbehaved with estranged PML-N MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and placed ‘lota’ on his head, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-N MPAs misbehaved with their own party leader Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and asked him to leave the assembly’s opposition chamber.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The two PML-N Punjab assembly MPAs Mian Abdul Rauf and Mirza Javed put ‘lota’ on the head of disgruntled PML-N MPA Sharaqpuri and chanted slogans against him.

Talking with ARY News, Jaleel Sharaqpuri said that his party lawmakers also misbehaved with him on the stairs of the Punjab assembly. He demanded PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz to take strict notice of ‘inhuman treatment’ with him.

Read More: Estranged PML-N MPA says ‘cannot support Nawaz Sharif’s narrative’

Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri had faced the consequences of opposing the Nawaz Sharif’s criticism against the national institutions after being suspended from the political party.

Last month, the estranged lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, had slammed Nawaz Sharif and said that he cannot support the narrative of the political party’s supremo for targeting national institutions.

Read: PML-N suspends MPA’s membership as he declines Nawaz’s narrative

The Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab revealed that he was offered for a senior party position in the province, however, he rejected the offer for endorsing the stance of PML-N supremo.

Comments

comments